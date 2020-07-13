457 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with parking
Rose Hill is the largest and most popular of the subdivisions in Fairfax County, VA. In other words, it's where the party's at!
Located in the picturesque southwest corner of Virginia, the city of Rose Hill, VA is surrounded by natural beauty offering majestic views of the nearby Appalachian Mountains and spectacular scenery. Despite the city having a population just north of 20,000, it is still a close-knit community where many of the residents know each other by first name. Rose Hill is a Census Designated Place within Fairfax County, Virginia. Although it is a stand-alone city, it was not established until 1950 when the population split into three subdivisions. Currently, Rose Hill is the largest of the subdivisions in Fairfax county including Wilton Woods, Burgundy Village, Winslow Heights and Kingstowne. Just minutes from the nation's capital, Rose Hill, VA is a popular city for commuters who want to be close to D.C., but still live in a quiet and quaint community. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rose Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.