3 bedroom apartments
242 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5807 Huron Pl
5807 Huron Place, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/01/20 Huron Place - Great Space Pleasant Place - Property Id: 127805 Luxury Home 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms on attractive cul-de-sac. Completely rebuilt from top to bottom.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5476 ANNE LY LANE
5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA
Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing. The home is occupied. **GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC**Main level library, cherry HWFs on main level and upper hall.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
5763 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA
Updated and freshly painted, Light & Bright town home w/ 4 BR, 3.5 BA set in a beautiful park community. Gleaming Hardwood floors in dining room and step down living room. Upgraded eat-in Kitchen with Silestone countertops and SS appliances.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5929 WOODFIELD ESTATES DRIVE
5929 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1702 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.2 Bathrooms 3- LEVEL TH in GREAT ALEXANDRIA location near Van Dorn Metro Station. LARGE deck off living room plus PATIO off the LL Family Room. Recently Painted and remodeled. LARGE kitchen with lots of cabinets.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6712 S. KINGS HWY
6712 South Kings Highway, Rose Hill, VA
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din.
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5804 APSLEY HOUSE COURT
5804 Apsley House Court, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1454 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET completed by 5/31! Nicely finished 3-bed 3.5 bath townhouse in Wellington Commons, just off Van Dorn half-mile from beltway and Kingstowne Center, less than 1 mile to the metro.
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1276 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1227 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
256 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,330
1364 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102
313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1642 sqft
Gorgeous Modern 3 Bedroom Town Home in Cameron Station (Alexandria) - WELCOME TO CAMERON STATION Cameron Station is a community of single family homes, townhomes and condominiums located in the West End of Alexandria, Virginia.
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
176 BARRETT PLACE
176 Barrett Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2296 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit GATSBY Model in prime Cameron Station Location. Freshly painted with neutral colors, new quartz countertops and custom backsplash installed in kitchen.
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
462 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE
462 Ferdinand Day Drive, Alexandria, VA
HUGE Updated townhome in Cameron Station. Wide Open Floor Plan. Big Kitchen. Fireplace. 2 Car Garage. Terrific lay out. Please give at least 2 hours advance notice for showings.
