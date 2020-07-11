/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM
383 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Rose Hill
6405 HAYFIELD PLACE
6405 Hayfield Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for occupancy starting 8/1/2020! Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in sought after Rose Hill Farm. Convienient location! Laminated floors span the living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5716 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
5716 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1728 sqft
Fabulous Loftridge is a very tranquil community with no thru street! This lovely Custis Model was totally remodeled in 2019 and pictures represent how the property will be turned over to new tenant in August 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5771 HERITAGE HILL DRIVE
5771 Heritage Hill Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1780 sqft
Bright and Open 3-Level Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms right outside of the Beltway.
Results within 1 mile of Rose Hill
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
25 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,897
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
15 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,122
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
14 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
67 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
51 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
15 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
46 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
49 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2121 Jamieson Ave 1208
2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1070 sqft
CARLYLE TOWERS OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 310791 $2500 / 2br - 980ft2 - 2 BR Rental -Unit 1208E - Condo w/car parking included! - Carlyle Towers Condo, Alexandria (Old Town) 2 Blocks from King Street Metro! -- Large 2BR/2BA Condo
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD