227 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with garage
Rose Hill is the largest and most popular of the subdivisions in Fairfax County, VA. In other words, it's where the party's at!
Located in the picturesque southwest corner of Virginia, the city of Rose Hill, VA is surrounded by natural beauty offering majestic views of the nearby Appalachian Mountains and spectacular scenery. Despite the city having a population just north of 20,000, it is still a close-knit community where many of the residents know each other by first name. Rose Hill is a Census Designated Place within Fairfax County, Virginia. Although it is a stand-alone city, it was not established until 1950 when the population split into three subdivisions. Currently, Rose Hill is the largest of the subdivisions in Fairfax county including Wilton Woods, Burgundy Village, Winslow Heights and Kingstowne. Just minutes from the nation's capital, Rose Hill, VA is a popular city for commuters who want to be close to D.C., but still live in a quiet and quaint community. See more
Rose Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.