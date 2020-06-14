Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

227 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with garage

Rose Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5476 ANNE LY LANE
5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
6038 sqft
Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing. The home is occupied. **GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC**Main level library, cherry HWFs on main level and upper hall.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6712 S. KINGS HWY
6712 South Kings Highway, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din.
Results within 1 mile of Rose Hill
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
38 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Huntington
28 Units Available
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
London Park Apartments
28 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
4951 BRENMAN PARK DR #209
4951 Brenman Park Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1165 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! SUNNY, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN HEART OF CAMERON STATION. LOVELY HARDWOODS. KITCHEN HAS 42" CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LARGE LIVING RM WITH FORMAL GAS FIREPLACE & LOTS OF WINDOWS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,500
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY EFFICIENCY CONDO ACROSS FROM HUNTINGTON METRO.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
176 BARRETT PLACE
176 Barrett Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2296 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit GATSBY Model in prime Cameron Station Location. Freshly painted with neutral colors, new quartz countertops and custom backsplash installed in kitchen.
City Guide for Rose Hill, VA

Rose Hill is the largest and most popular of the subdivisions in Fairfax County, VA. In other words, it's where the party's at!

Located in the picturesque southwest corner of Virginia, the city of Rose Hill, VA is surrounded by natural beauty offering majestic views of the nearby Appalachian Mountains and spectacular scenery. Despite the city having a population just north of 20,000, it is still a close-knit community where many of the residents know each other by first name. Rose Hill is a Census Designated Place within Fairfax County, Virginia. Although it is a stand-alone city, it was not established until 1950 when the population split into three subdivisions. Currently, Rose Hill is the largest of the subdivisions in Fairfax county including Wilton Woods, Burgundy Village, Winslow Heights and Kingstowne. Just minutes from the nation's capital, Rose Hill, VA is a popular city for commuters who want to be close to D.C., but still live in a quiet and quaint community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rose Hill, VA

Rose Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

