Location! Location! Location! Rambler with 4 bedroom 2 baths. Freshly painted. Newly wood floor throughout main level. A pleasant sun-room to large deck overlooking beautiful landscape. New wall to wall carpets throughout basement with a roomy bedroom, den, full bath and lots of storage space and walk-up to rear yard. Minutes to Huntington Metro, I-495, Old Town Alexandria and much more. Sorry No Pets.