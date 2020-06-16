All apartments in Richmond
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5

2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COOL 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE FAN DISTRICT - *2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley in The Historic Fan District
*800 sf two bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor Condo
*Industrial/contemporary design, 12' ceilings, concrete walls, exposed duct work, retro fixtures
*Sleek granite/stainless open kitchen with pantry and laundry closet
*19x14 living room open to kitchen, wood floors, high windows
*Energy efficient, all electric
*Designated parking space at front door
*Cool rooftop deck
*Walk to dozens of restaurants, shopping and more
*Available August 1st for only $1450.00, includes water and sanitation
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*$295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing required
*EHO

(RLNE5054154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have any available units?
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have?
Some of 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 does offer parking.
Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have a pool?
No, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have accessible units?
No, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
