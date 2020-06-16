2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley #5

Amenities

COOL 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE FAN DISTRICT - *2318 Herbert Hamlet Alley in The Historic Fan District

*800 sf two bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor Condo

*Industrial/contemporary design, 12' ceilings, concrete walls, exposed duct work, retro fixtures

*Sleek granite/stainless open kitchen with pantry and laundry closet

*19x14 living room open to kitchen, wood floors, high windows

*Energy efficient, all electric

*Designated parking space at front door

*Cool rooftop deck

*Walk to dozens of restaurants, shopping and more

*Available August 1st for only $1450.00, includes water and sanitation

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria

*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*$295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing required

*EHO



