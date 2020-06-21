Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs. Gas heat and central air. FIOS and Comcast ready wiring. Washer/Dryer, microwave, toaster oven, range, dishwasher and frost free fridge. Large laundry sink in 2nd bathroom. Double closets in master BR. Pet friendly. No smoking indoors. Available now! $1400/month plus utilities.



Cycling enthusiasts: 1 mile downhill bike ride to hop on the Capital Trail on the banks of the James at Rockett's Landing! Go west to Canal Walk or east to the rolling hills of Varina.

Kayaking enthusiasts: 10 minutes between racking your kayak on the car and putting it in the water at Great Shiplock Park!

5 minute drive to nightlife in Shockoe Bottom and Downtown!

Beer and brewing enthusiasts: within stumbling distance of Stone Brewing and Triple Crossing!



(RLNE5833505)