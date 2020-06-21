All apartments in Richmond
1521 National Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1521 National Street

1521 National Street · (540) 556-2172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 National Street, Richmond, VA 23231
Fulton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 National Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs. Gas heat and central air. FIOS and Comcast ready wiring. Washer/Dryer, microwave, toaster oven, range, dishwasher and frost free fridge. Large laundry sink in 2nd bathroom. Double closets in master BR. Pet friendly. No smoking indoors. Available now! $1400/month plus utilities.

Cycling enthusiasts: 1 mile downhill bike ride to hop on the Capital Trail on the banks of the James at Rockett's Landing! Go west to Canal Walk or east to the rolling hills of Varina.
Kayaking enthusiasts: 10 minutes between racking your kayak on the car and putting it in the water at Great Shiplock Park!
5 minute drive to nightlife in Shockoe Bottom and Downtown!
Beer and brewing enthusiasts: within stumbling distance of Stone Brewing and Triple Crossing!

(RLNE5833505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 National Street have any available units?
1521 National Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 National Street have?
Some of 1521 National Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 National Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 National Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 National Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 National Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 National Street offer parking?
No, 1521 National Street does not offer parking.
Does 1521 National Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 National Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 National Street have a pool?
No, 1521 National Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 National Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 National Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 National Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 National Street has units with dishwashers.
