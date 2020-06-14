103 Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA with garage

Apartment List
Mantua apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2427 sqft
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Results within 1 mile of Mantua
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8929 WALKER STREET
8929 Walker Street, Long Branch, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2987 sqft
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Mantua
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
City Guide for Mantua, VA

Lots of laughs in Cremona, eh boys, our next jump in Parma, that dopy mopey menace / And Mantua and Padua, and then we open again. where? -- From "We Open in Venice" by Frank Sinatra

Conveniently located just 15 miles from Washington, DC, Mantua offers all qualities of an old fashioned hometown. The town is located between Route 236 and Route 50 and quite near the Beltway (I-495) and I-66. The Dulles International Airport and Washington National Airport, the Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations are quite near for ease of transport. Tree-lined streets, ample yards, blooming flowers, parks for playing, and friendly neighbors are some of the things that make Mantua the unique place it is today. For nostalgic feeling that takes one back home, there is no place like Mantua. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mantua, VA

Mantua apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

