All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 12652 DARA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
12652 DARA DRIVE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12652 DARA DRIVE
12652 Dara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12652 Dara Drive, Prince William County, VA 22192
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo, 2nd floor, balcony with sliding glass door, condo fee includes all utilities. Great location close to I95, commuter lots, Potomac Mills, and Fairfax County border line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have any available units?
12652 DARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prince William County, VA
.
What amenities does 12652 DARA DRIVE have?
Some of 12652 DARA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12652 DARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12652 DARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12652 DARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prince William County
.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12652 DARA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12652 DARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12652 DARA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
