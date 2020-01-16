All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:09 AM

3344 Rollingwood Dr

3344 Rollingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Rollingwood Drive, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the Market!! Welcome Home! Charming home with HUGE fenced in rear yard minutes away from I-95, shopping, restaurants and commuter lots. The main level features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and living and dining rooms. The lower level features a family room with beautiful hardwood flooring , wood burning fireplace and 4th bedroom. Lots of storage space! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have any available units?
3344 Rollingwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have?
Some of 3344 Rollingwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Rollingwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Rollingwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Rollingwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3344 Rollingwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3344 Rollingwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 Rollingwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3344 Rollingwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3344 Rollingwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Rollingwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3344 Rollingwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3344 Rollingwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

