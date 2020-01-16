3344 Rollingwood Dr

Amenities

Back on the Market!! Welcome Home! Charming home with HUGE fenced in rear yard minutes away from I-95, shopping, restaurants and commuter lots. The main level features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and living and dining rooms. The lower level features a family room with beautiful hardwood flooring , wood burning fireplace and 4th bedroom. Lots of storage space! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.