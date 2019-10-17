All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd

2621 Pheasant Hunt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Pheasant Hunt Road, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! LARGE Single Family home minutes from I-95, Telegraph and Homer Rd Commuter Lot, IKEA, Potomac Mills Mall, and Restaurants! As soon as you enter the front door you have a beautiful 2 story foyer. Turn right and you move into the living room followed by the dining room. Turn right and you see your kitchen with large island overlooking your HUGE family room! See them beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Look at that room! Lots of light! Make your way upstairs and you will find a large master bedroom with full master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. The basement features a large rec room with den (5th bedroom NTC) and full bath. Exit to the rear from the kitchen and you have a BIG back deck backing to trees. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have any available units?
2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have?
Some of 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd offer parking?
No, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have a pool?
No, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have accessible units?
No, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd has units with air conditioning.

