2621 Pheasant Hunt Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! LARGE Single Family home minutes from I-95, Telegraph and Homer Rd Commuter Lot, IKEA, Potomac Mills Mall, and Restaurants! As soon as you enter the front door you have a beautiful 2 story foyer. Turn right and you move into the living room followed by the dining room. Turn right and you see your kitchen with large island overlooking your HUGE family room! See them beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Look at that room! Lots of light! Make your way upstairs and you will find a large master bedroom with full master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. The basement features a large rec room with den (5th bedroom NTC) and full bath. Exit to the rear from the kitchen and you have a BIG back deck backing to trees. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.