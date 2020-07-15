All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

528 Hampton Place

528 Hampton Place · (757) 488-5645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 Hampton Place, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. New mini splits in each bedroom and living room for energy efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the comforts of the balcony and deck. If you are you working at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Naval Medical Center Portsmouth or the Coast Guard service center or Base in Portsmouth Va. You cannot beat this opportunity for a wonderful apartment style with in walking distance to the Elizabeth River on quiet street. Close proximity to all that Old Towne offers, restaurants, bars, movies and outdoor entertainment venue. As well as a ferry (ten minutes) to the District in Norfolk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Hampton Place have any available units?
528 Hampton Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Hampton Place have?
Some of 528 Hampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Hampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
528 Hampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Hampton Place pet-friendly?
No, 528 Hampton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 528 Hampton Place offer parking?
Yes, 528 Hampton Place offers parking.
Does 528 Hampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Hampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Hampton Place have a pool?
No, 528 Hampton Place does not have a pool.
Does 528 Hampton Place have accessible units?
No, 528 Hampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Hampton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Hampton Place has units with dishwashers.
