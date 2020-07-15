528 Hampton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. New mini splits in each bedroom and living room for energy efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the comforts of the balcony and deck. If you are you working at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Naval Medical Center Portsmouth or the Coast Guard service center or Base in Portsmouth Va. You cannot beat this opportunity for a wonderful apartment style with in walking distance to the Elizabeth River on quiet street. Close proximity to all that Old Towne offers, restaurants, bars, movies and outdoor entertainment venue. As well as a ferry (ten minutes) to the District in Norfolk.