Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful remodeled 2nd story condo. This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo has a private balcony that overlooks the Elizabeth River and has plenty of shade. This condo includes water and sewage and has an updated kitchen and new floors. This unit is also near Portsmouth City Park.

Call the second agent Heather Williams at 757-740-8005 for a viewing to make this yours today. You must meet Century 21 Nachman qualifications. Qualifications needed you must have: Income 3x monthly rental rate gross - no rental judgments or evictions.