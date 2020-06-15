All apartments in Portsmouth
4202 Quince Road

4202 Quince Road · (888) 737-9246
Location

4202 Quince Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2209 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Well maintained 4 bd home w/ updated sunken kitchen with stainless appliances, cozy family room w/ fireplace and English Tudor design - imagine Game of Thrones theme parties with friends or family! Large fenced back yard with patio and deck - great for summertime get togethers. Mature shade trees, galore! A finished room above garage doubles as a great space for guests, game room or home theater. Spacious bedrooms include downstairs laundry/utility room with additional cabinetry/storage. Retro home intercom/stereo make communication throughout the house, E-Z! Nestled in established neighborhood with Churchland schools. Available now. Pet friendly with approval and additional deposit. No smoking. Contact agent today to request virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Quince Road have any available units?
4202 Quince Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Quince Road have?
Some of 4202 Quince Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Quince Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Quince Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Quince Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Quince Road is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Quince Road offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Quince Road does offer parking.
Does 4202 Quince Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Quince Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Quince Road have a pool?
No, 4202 Quince Road does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Quince Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 Quince Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Quince Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Quince Road has units with dishwashers.
