4202 Quince Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Well maintained 4 bd home w/ updated sunken kitchen with stainless appliances, cozy family room w/ fireplace and English Tudor design - imagine Game of Thrones theme parties with friends or family! Large fenced back yard with patio and deck - great for summertime get togethers. Mature shade trees, galore! A finished room above garage doubles as a great space for guests, game room or home theater. Spacious bedrooms include downstairs laundry/utility room with additional cabinetry/storage. Retro home intercom/stereo make communication throughout the house, E-Z! Nestled in established neighborhood with Churchland schools. Available now. Pet friendly with approval and additional deposit. No smoking. Contact agent today to request virtual tour.