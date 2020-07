Amenities

Live in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room, kitchen (including all appliances), laundry closet is conveniently located to VA Hospital, restaurants, shopping, etc. Permitted parking on the street only. Utilities are water, sewage & electric. 1 small pet 30 pounds or under ok with $300 pet deposit. Available for immediate occupancy.