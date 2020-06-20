3508 Elliott Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool 24hr maintenance

Modern home built in 2018! Impressive 2 story foyer leads to open concept kitchen and great room with flexible dining space. Custom kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Laminate wood flooring throughout first level. Spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has double vanities and jetted tub. Huge fenced in backyard. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available June 20,2020.