346 Washington Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
346 Washington Street
346 Washington St
·
No Longer Available
Location
346 Washington St, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Olde Towne. New carpet, paint, kitchen counters, new appliances are on order for the kitchen. This is an apartment, but has own separate entrance with its own front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 Washington Street have any available units?
346 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Portsmouth, VA
.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Portsmouth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 346 Washington Street have?
Some of 346 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 346 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
346 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 346 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portsmouth
.
Does 346 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 346 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 346 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 346 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 346 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 346 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
