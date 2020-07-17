All apartments in Portsmouth
346 Washington Street
346 Washington Street

346 Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

346 Washington St, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Olde Towne. New carpet, paint, kitchen counters, new appliances are on order for the kitchen. This is an apartment, but has own separate entrance with its own front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

