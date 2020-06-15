All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:20 AM

342 Truxton Avenue

342 Truxton Avenue · (757) 204-5750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 Truxton Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom Home nestled on a large corner lot in the heart of Portsmouth! Hardwood and Ceramic flooring, spacious eat in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances! This well maintained gem features master bedroom with walk in closet and two bathrooms with double sinks! Invite the whole family over for barbecues and fire pit fun in the generous sized, fully fenced in backyard! Quick access to Downtown, Major Freeways, All Military Bases and Naval Hospital! Pets Welcome! Schedule your private showing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Truxton Avenue have any available units?
342 Truxton Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Truxton Avenue have?
Some of 342 Truxton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Truxton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 Truxton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Truxton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Truxton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 342 Truxton Avenue offer parking?
No, 342 Truxton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 342 Truxton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Truxton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Truxton Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 Truxton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 Truxton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 Truxton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Truxton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Truxton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
