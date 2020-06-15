342 Truxton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom Home nestled on a large corner lot in the heart of Portsmouth! Hardwood and Ceramic flooring, spacious eat in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances! This well maintained gem features master bedroom with walk in closet and two bathrooms with double sinks! Invite the whole family over for barbecues and fire pit fun in the generous sized, fully fenced in backyard! Quick access to Downtown, Major Freeways, All Military Bases and Naval Hospital! Pets Welcome! Schedule your private showing TODAY!