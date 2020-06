Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Portsmouth - 1908 Boston Street - Spacious 3bdrm/1bth cape cod. Din area is off the remodeled kitchen. Living room. Office area with built-in shelves. Nice sized bdrm on 2nd floor (could be playroom) w/ deep closet space. Large fenced-in yard with garage. Washer/Dryer "as is." Pets negotiable w/$300 deposit. Minutes from Naval Hospital.



Property available January 5, 2020. Contact Marlo Wynn with Rose & Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at (757) 222-6267 for property details or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5285395)