Pimmit Hills, VA
7734 LEESBURG PIKE
7734 LEESBURG PIKE

7734 Leesburg Pike · No Longer Available
Location

7734 Leesburg Pike, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous custom built Single family home in popular Pimmit hills, Almost brand new home features Open concept layout with well appointed rooms, Upgrades galore in entire home. Fully finished basement with wet bar, Maintenance free, 2 tier deck for enjoyment. Flagstone patio on side yard, Landlord provides professional landscape service including mowing. Now fenced in. Minimum 2 year lease, No pets, Single family use only, NO EXCEPTION, sorry.. $50 Application fee per applicant( Max 2 adults)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

