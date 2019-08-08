7616 LISLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available immediately, Pets considered on a case by case basis. Lovely rambler with hardwood flooring and updated kitchen w/42 inch maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - one on each level. Spacious recreation room with surround sound wiring and great custom bar! Relax on the big covered back porch overlooking the great fenced yard with mature trees. You won't find a better location than this, just minutes to 2 Metro Stations, Tyson's Corner I66, and I495.