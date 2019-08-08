All apartments in Pimmit Hills
7616 LISLE AVENUE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

7616 LISLE AVENUE

7616 Lisle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7616 Lisle Avenue, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately, Pets considered on a case by case basis. Lovely rambler with hardwood flooring and updated kitchen w/42 inch maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - one on each level. Spacious recreation room with surround sound wiring and great custom bar! Relax on the big covered back porch overlooking the great fenced yard with mature trees. You won't find a better location than this, just minutes to 2 Metro Stations, Tyson's Corner I66, and I495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have any available units?
7616 LISLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have?
Some of 7616 LISLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 LISLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7616 LISLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 LISLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 LISLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7616 LISLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 LISLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7616 LISLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7616 LISLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 LISLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 LISLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 LISLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
