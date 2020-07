Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer. Two very clean full-baths and three bedroom. front and back yards. close to I-495, I-66, Two Tysons malls, whole food, Giant, shopping center and more.The property is vacant and ready to move in.Please call/text showing contact to schedule showing time.