7216 Hyde Rd Available 07/22/19 Beautiful 4BR + Den Meticulously Maintained home in McLean High School Pyramid! - *ONLY AVAIL 12 MONTHS THROUGH 7.31.20*Stunning 4BR + den Colonial home situated on desirable ul-de-sac *private* .38 acre+ lot*McLean High School Pyramid! Bright & Spacious Sunroom brings lots of natural light throughout home*Hardwood floors & throughout main & upper levels*Granite Counters in kitchen with backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances + breakfast area & pantry*Formal Dining Rm w/Crown & Chair Molding leads to formal living room with wide bay window*Family Rm features brick wall with wood-burning fireplace*Den on main level with closet could be 5th BR [entry level] or office/study/sitting area*Master Suite with Dressing/Make-up area & large full bath + 3 additional nicely sized bedrooms & full bathroom*Fully Finished walk-up basement with full bathroom, rec area and storage room*Wonderful & Private backyard features a large deck with lots of shade from treed view*Excellent Commuter-Friendly location*Minutes to West Falls Church Metro Station & easy access to I-495, Dulles Toll Road, and I-66*A peaceful retreat located steps away from Tyson Corner shopping center, restaurants, library, parks, and grocery stores



*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5039256)