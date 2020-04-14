All apartments in Pimmit Hills
2021 NORDLIE PL
2021 NORDLIE PL

2021 Nordlie Place · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Nordlie Place, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This rental property can be rented furnished for $3000 a month or unfurnished for $2500 a month. Quaint Pimmit Hills property at end of the cul-de-sac in the heart of it all! Conveniently located minutes to the Metro Silver and Orange Lines, Tysons Corner, Rte 66, 495 Beltway, Dulles Toll Rd, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. This home features refinished hardwood floors throughout, three bedrooms, updated windows, updated kitchen with new appliances and an updated bathroom. Newer Washer and Dryer. In addition, there are built in shelves in dining area with a large living room and a wonderful covered front porch for relaxing. Nicely situated on a fabulous huge deep corner lot with a shed and shade producing trees. Pets case-by-case. Apply online at RentSpree.com. $30.00 an applicant over 18. Available June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

