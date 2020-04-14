2021 NORDLIE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This rental property can be rented furnished for $3000 a month or unfurnished for $2500 a month. Quaint Pimmit Hills property at end of the cul-de-sac in the heart of it all! Conveniently located minutes to the Metro Silver and Orange Lines, Tysons Corner, Rte 66, 495 Beltway, Dulles Toll Rd, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. This home features refinished hardwood floors throughout, three bedrooms, updated windows, updated kitchen with new appliances and an updated bathroom. Newer Washer and Dryer. In addition, there are built in shelves in dining area with a large living room and a wonderful covered front porch for relaxing. Nicely situated on a fabulous huge deep corner lot with a shed and shade producing trees. Pets case-by-case. Apply online at RentSpree.com. $30.00 an applicant over 18. Available June 1, 2020.