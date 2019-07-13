1916 STORM DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Luxurious NEW CONSTRUCTION in Pimmit Hills! Cul-de-sac. 6,600+ sqft of exquisite finishes throughout. Grand 2-Story foyer opening to the formal dining room & living room. Oak hardwood floors on main & upper level. Beautiful kitchen with large granite island, Quartz counter tops & SS appliances. Walk-out to patio - perfect for outdoor dining. Light filled 2-story family room with gas fireplace. Main level bedroom with full bath. Upper level feats master suite with walk-in closet & grand bath, plus 3 en-suites with walk-in closets. Fully finished walk-up lower level with huge rec room, 6th bedroom & full bath, media room plus exer rm/den. 2 car garage.