Pimmit Hills, VA
1916 STORM DR
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

1916 STORM DR

1916 Storm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Luxurious NEW CONSTRUCTION in Pimmit Hills! Cul-de-sac. 6,600+ sqft of exquisite finishes throughout. Grand 2-Story foyer opening to the formal dining room & living room. Oak hardwood floors on main & upper level. Beautiful kitchen with large granite island, Quartz counter tops & SS appliances. Walk-out to patio - perfect for outdoor dining. Light filled 2-story family room with gas fireplace. Main level bedroom with full bath. Upper level feats master suite with walk-in closet & grand bath, plus 3 en-suites with walk-in closets. Fully finished walk-up lower level with huge rec room, 6th bedroom & full bath, media room plus exer rm/den. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 STORM DR have any available units?
1916 STORM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1916 STORM DR have?
Some of 1916 STORM DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 STORM DR currently offering any rent specials?
1916 STORM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 STORM DR pet-friendly?
No, 1916 STORM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1916 STORM DR offer parking?
Yes, 1916 STORM DR offers parking.
Does 1916 STORM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 STORM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 STORM DR have a pool?
No, 1916 STORM DR does not have a pool.
Does 1916 STORM DR have accessible units?
No, 1916 STORM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 STORM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 STORM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 STORM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 STORM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
