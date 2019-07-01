All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1809 Pimmit Dr

1809 Pimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Pimmit Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available -- Single Family House in Falls Church/McLean - Quarter acre fenced lot inside the Beltway in a great neighborhood! Close to the new Silver Line McLean Metro Stop, Trader Joe's, Lost Dog Cafe, and Whole Foods. Quick access to Tyson's and DC. Tyson's Corner has great access to 495, 66 the Dulles Toll Road and the new 495 HOT Express lanes. Huge deck overlooking large backyard perfect for barbecuing with friends. $2,600 per month - one month security deposit - one pet considered. Pet Policy - One time Fee $300.00, Pet Rent $50.00

Comments: Please call for breed and other restrictions.

Nine Rooms (1768 Sq Ft):

1. Bedroom 1
2. Bedroom 2
3. Living Room
4. Dining Room
5. Kitchen
6. Bathroom
7. Large finished basement Family Room (perfect for large screen TV or guests).
8. Bonus Room / Office
9. Unfinished basement room for laundry and storage

Also has a shed for gardening supplies. House has a high efficiency furnace and high efficiency front load washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have any available units?
1809 Pimmit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1809 Pimmit Dr have?
Some of 1809 Pimmit Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Pimmit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Pimmit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Pimmit Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Pimmit Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Pimmit Dr offers parking.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Pimmit Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have a pool?
No, 1809 Pimmit Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have accessible units?
No, 1809 Pimmit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Pimmit Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Pimmit Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1809 Pimmit Dr has units with air conditioning.
