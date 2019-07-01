1809 Pimmit Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Available -- Single Family House in Falls Church/McLean - Quarter acre fenced lot inside the Beltway in a great neighborhood! Close to the new Silver Line McLean Metro Stop, Trader Joe's, Lost Dog Cafe, and Whole Foods. Quick access to Tyson's and DC. Tyson's Corner has great access to 495, 66 the Dulles Toll Road and the new 495 HOT Express lanes. Huge deck overlooking large backyard perfect for barbecuing with friends. $2,600 per month - one month security deposit - one pet considered. Pet Policy - One time Fee $300.00, Pet Rent $50.00



Comments: Please call for breed and other restrictions.



Nine Rooms (1768 Sq Ft):



1. Bedroom 1

2. Bedroom 2

3. Living Room

4. Dining Room

5. Kitchen

6. Bathroom

7. Large finished basement Family Room (perfect for large screen TV or guests).

8. Bonus Room / Office

9. Unfinished basement room for laundry and storage



Also has a shed for gardening supplies. House has a high efficiency furnace and high efficiency front load washer and dryer.