1755 Anderson Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This stunning home is a host's dream! Multiple living spaces, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious outside deck and full walk-out basement provide all the space you need to entertain friends and family in style. The extra bedroom and bath in the full basement make the perfect in-law suite or guest space. Basement also has bonus space for exercise room, game room, media room, etc. For those cozy nights at home, curl up in front of the living room fireplace. There's also a defined office space on the main floor. Located on a prime corner lot within walking distance (less than a mile) to the McLean Metro and in one of the best school districts in the country which includes the Marshall High School pyramid with its prestigious IB program. Lawn care included. Nearby amenities include community park, jogging/biking path, sport courts, dog park and more. Located two blocks from grocery store and near outstanding shopping and dining opportunities.