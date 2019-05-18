All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 1755 Anderson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
1755 Anderson Rd
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

1755 Anderson Rd

1755 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1755 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This stunning home is a host's dream! Multiple living spaces, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious outside deck and full walk-out basement provide all the space you need to entertain friends and family in style. The extra bedroom and bath in the full basement make the perfect in-law suite or guest space. Basement also has bonus space for exercise room, game room, media room, etc. For those cozy nights at home, curl up in front of the living room fireplace. There's also a defined office space on the main floor. Located on a prime corner lot within walking distance (less than a mile) to the McLean Metro and in one of the best school districts in the country which includes the Marshall High School pyramid with its prestigious IB program. Lawn care included. Nearby amenities include community park, jogging/biking path, sport courts, dog park and more. Located two blocks from grocery store and near outstanding shopping and dining opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Anderson Rd have any available units?
1755 Anderson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1755 Anderson Rd have?
Some of 1755 Anderson Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Anderson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Anderson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Anderson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Anderson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Anderson Rd offers parking.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Anderson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd have a pool?
No, 1755 Anderson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd have accessible units?
No, 1755 Anderson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Anderson Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Anderson Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1755 Anderson Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia