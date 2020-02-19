All apartments in Pimmit Hills
1753 Pimmit Dr
1753 Pimmit Dr

1753 Pimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1753 Pimmit Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great house, plenty of off street parking, big yard and very convenient to the Metro, Tysons Corner and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have any available units?
1753 Pimmit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
Is 1753 Pimmit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Pimmit Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Pimmit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1753 Pimmit Dr does offer parking.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have a pool?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have accessible units?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Pimmit Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Pimmit Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
