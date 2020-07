Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard internet access media room new construction yoga

At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area. From our refreshing resort-style swimming pool and grill area, to our beautifully landscaped grounds in our community courtyard, weve let no detail go unnoticed in our gated apartment community. Exercise in our 24-hour state-of-the art fitness center or enjoy time with friends in our media room. Whatever your pleasure, you will find it at Perry Street Lofts!