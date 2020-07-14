All apartments in Petersburg
Home
/
Petersburg, VA
/
Jefferson South of the James
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Jefferson South of the James

1800 Boydton Plank Rd · (804) 294-2881
Location

1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1BR / 1BA-1

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2BR / 1BA-1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3BR / 1BA-1

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson South of the James.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.460 makes JSOJ a short commute to Virginia State University too! Each apartment home features large 1,2,&3 bedrooms with a full size washer & dryer, loads of closet\nspace, gas utilities includes for free heat & hot water, & more changes planned.\n\nJSOJ offers the LARGEST 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Petersburg, Virginia. We are conveniently located only minutes to Fort Lee, Colonial Heights and all areas of the Tri-Cities. JSOJ is only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt. 460 makes JSOJ a short commute to Virginia State University too! Each apartment home features a full size washer & dryer, loads of closet space, and gas utilities included for free heat & hot water. More BIG changes are planned. JSOJ provides 24-hour emergency maintenance and friendly service. Stop by and see one of our large apartment homes today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson South of the James have any available units?
Jefferson South of the James offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $775, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $825, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $925. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Jefferson South of the James have?
Some of Jefferson South of the James's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson South of the James currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson South of the James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson South of the James pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson South of the James is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson South of the James offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson South of the James offers parking.
Does Jefferson South of the James have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson South of the James offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson South of the James have a pool?
No, Jefferson South of the James does not have a pool.
Does Jefferson South of the James have accessible units?
No, Jefferson South of the James does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson South of the James have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson South of the James has units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson South of the James have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson South of the James has units with air conditioning.
