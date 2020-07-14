Jefferson South of the James

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

JSOJ offers the LARGEST 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Petersburg, Virginia. We are conveniently located only minutes to Fort Lee, Colonial Heights and all areas of the Tri-Cities. JSOJ is only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt. 460 makes JSOJ a short commute to Virginia State University too! Each apartment home features a full size washer & dryer, loads of closet space, and gas utilities included for free heat & hot water. More BIG changes are planned. JSOJ provides 24-hour emergency maintenance and friendly service. Stop by and see one of our large apartment homes today.