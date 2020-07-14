Jefferson South of the James

Amenities
JSOJ offers the LARGEST 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Petersburg, Virginia. We are conveniently located only minutes to Fort Lee, Colonial Heights and all areas of the Tri-Cities. JSOJ is only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt. 460 makes JSOJ a short commute to Virginia State University too! Each apartment home features a full size washer & dryer, loads of closet space, and gas utilities included for free heat & hot water. More BIG changes are planned. JSOJ provides 24-hour emergency maintenance and friendly service. Stop by and see one of our large apartment homes today.