All apartments in Petersburg
Find more places like 523 Harding Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Petersburg, VA
/
523 Harding Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:56 PM

523 Harding Street

523 Harding St · (804) 728-0397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

523 Harding St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
523 HARDING STREET, Located near the heart of the Old Town Historic District in Petersburg VA a unique and charming district just south of the Appomattox River noted for its historic buildings restaurants arts and tourist venues. A Beautiful place to call Home! 523 Harding Street is conveniently located in the city of Petersburg in close proximity to Virginia State University. You'll enjoy easy access to I-95 I-295 and a 7-minute drive from Fort Lee. 523 Harding Street is also convenient to shopping dining and entertainment such as Croaker's Spot Seafood Restaurant and the South Park Mall.
Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Harding Street have any available units?
523 Harding Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Harding Street have?
Some of 523 Harding Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Harding Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 Harding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Harding Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 Harding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petersburg.
Does 523 Harding Street offer parking?
No, 523 Harding Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 Harding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Harding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Harding Street have a pool?
No, 523 Harding Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 Harding Street have accessible units?
No, 523 Harding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Harding Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Harding Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Harding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Harding Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 523 Harding Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln
Petersburg, VA 23805
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave
Petersburg, VA 23803
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805

Similar Pages

Petersburg 1 BedroomsPetersburg 2 Bedrooms
Petersburg Apartments with ParkingPetersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Petersburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Randolph-Macon College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity