Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

523 HARDING STREET, Located near the heart of the Old Town Historic District in Petersburg VA a unique and charming district just south of the Appomattox River noted for its historic buildings restaurants arts and tourist venues. A Beautiful place to call Home! 523 Harding Street is conveniently located in the city of Petersburg in close proximity to Virginia State University. You'll enjoy easy access to I-95 I-295 and a 7-minute drive from Fort Lee. 523 Harding Street is also convenient to shopping dining and entertainment such as Croaker's Spot Seafood Restaurant and the South Park Mall.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric