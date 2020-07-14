All apartments in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA
422 W. Washington Street-A
422 W. Washington Street-A

422 W Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

422 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Modern Studio Apartment in Private Home- Short Term Rental Available - Modern, furnished studio apartment now available! Convenient to Ft. Lee! One bedroom with full bath! Living room/ kitchen area! Olde Towne Petersburg- enjoy all the wonderful restaurants it has to offer! This home truly steps back in time! Very convenient to I95 & I85 also!

. Short term rental available.

For more information or to schedule a showing please go to our website- www.sprentals.biz.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2470702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have any available units?
422 W. Washington Street-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Petersburg, VA.
Is 422 W. Washington Street-A currently offering any rent specials?
422 W. Washington Street-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 W. Washington Street-A pet-friendly?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petersburg.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A offer parking?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not offer parking.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have a pool?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not have a pool.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have accessible units?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not have accessible units.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 W. Washington Street-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 W. Washington Street-A does not have units with air conditioning.
