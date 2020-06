Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils microwave internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished room ONLY for rent - Property Id: 176768



Bedroom ONLY for rent.

4 bedroom house shared with other room renters. Single occupancy. WiFi and utilities included. No pets. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

bedroom has a microwave,mini fridge and smart tv.

Must complete the application process for consideration.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176768

Property Id 176768



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841676)