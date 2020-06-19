All apartments in Occoquan
154 WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

154 WASHINGTON STREET

154 Washington Street · (321) 987-2902
Location

154 Washington Street, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings with skylights, a beautifully renovated master bath with marble floors and vanity, and a large professionally designed walk in closet.Located a block outside Historic Occoquan. Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines. Masks must be worn and please touch as little as possible. Must be able to sign 12 month lease, provide security deposit, and first months rent upon application approval. Sign on property. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
154 WASHINGTON STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 154 WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
154 WASHINGTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
