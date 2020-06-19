154 WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings with skylights, a beautifully renovated master bath with marble floors and vanity, and a large professionally designed walk in closet.Located a block outside Historic Occoquan. Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines. Masks must be worn and please touch as little as possible. Must be able to sign 12 month lease, provide security deposit, and first months rent upon application approval. Sign on property. Available July 1.