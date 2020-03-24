All apartments in Occoquan
Location

1433 Occoquan Heights Ct, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hey! STOP THAT CAR! Look at this home and these beautiful hard wood custom floors! Large 3 level, end unit Townhouse in historic OCCOQUAN! Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan great for entertaining. Kitchen with ss appliances, granite, and large island overlooking family room. Sliding glass door to big rear deck overlooking your fully fended in back yard. Open dining room, living room combo with lots of light! Upper level features master suite with luxury bath and 2 additional bedroom and 1 full bath. Basement features rec room with 4th bedroom and full bath! Escape out of the basement to a large custom patio! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have any available units?
1433 Occoquan Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have?
Some of 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Occoquan Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct offer parking?
No, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have a pool?
No, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1433 Occoquan Heights Ct has units with air conditioning.

