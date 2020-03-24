1433 Occoquan Heights Ct

Amenities

Hey! STOP THAT CAR! Look at this home and these beautiful hard wood custom floors! Large 3 level, end unit Townhouse in historic OCCOQUAN! Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan great for entertaining. Kitchen with ss appliances, granite, and large island overlooking family room. Sliding glass door to big rear deck overlooking your fully fended in back yard. Open dining room, living room combo with lots of light! Upper level features master suite with luxury bath and 2 additional bedroom and 1 full bath. Basement features rec room with 4th bedroom and full bath! Escape out of the basement to a large custom patio! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.