9965 CYRANDALL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A "SHOW STOPPER". HUGE BRICK FRONT END-UNIT 2-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME, ONLY 1.5 MILES FROM THE VIENNA METRO. WALK INTO GORGEOUS HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL & BRAND NEW UPGRADED CARPET THROUGH-OUT THE REST OF THE HOUSE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, LARGE COOK-TOP ISLAND, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LIGHT-FILLED BREAKFAST. STEP OUT TO THE RELAXING DECK. RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN IS A FAMILY ROOM AREA. BUTLER'S PANTRY WITH SINK. LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. UPSTAIRS FEATURES A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND SITTING AREA. BEAUTIFUL LUXURY MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. 2 OTHER BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA UPSTAIRS. THE LOWER-LEVEL FEATURES A REC ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 4th BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. WALK-OUT TO PATIO AND LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. THIS IS DEFINITELY A HOME YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS. WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT!