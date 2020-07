Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 Bedroom Town-home in Oakton, VA - Charming 3 Bedroom Town-home - Fantastic Location, Prestigious Oakton Schools. Large, light filled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinet / counter space. Sliding door opens to fabulous fenced-in patio. ***New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher!!



TWO reserved parking spots, as well as one guest spot!



Very close to Vienna Metro and easy access Bus, 66, 29, 50, 123, 495, Shops & Entertainment.



(RLNE4799403)