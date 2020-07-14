9949 Longford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rare 4 bedroom, end unit townhome in Longford Court. Amazing location with close proximity to Vienna Metro. Well cared for and ready to host your tenants from 12-36 months! There is a fantastic tot lot and two tennis courts within the Waterford Community. Oakton High School pyramid. This listing will go fast! Pets case case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Karen Fifield 202 766 9246

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082