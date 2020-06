Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Wonderful End Town Home in Oakton. Freshly Painted. Move in Ready. Step into the open Living room with Bay Window, Foyer and Half Bath, then Step up to Dining room with chair rail, and walk out to rear patio and large fenced yard. Spacious Kitchen with table space. Upper level features large Master Bedroom, Full Bath and 2 more light filled Bedrooms. Excellent Location. No Pets, No Smoking. Application fee $45 per Adult.