Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:28 AM

9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT

9921 Courthouse Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Courthouse Woods Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious colonial on quiet street near Oakton High School and the Vienna Metro Italian tile in kitchen * Breakfast area and family room with fireplace and Pella sliding glass doors to patio and fence yard * Pella thermal windows throughout * Living room, separate dining room, crown & chair molding * Main level Bedroom with dual entry bath * Master bedroom has attached bath and dressing area with vanity * Basement rec room plus den or office & storage. No smoking. Pets case by case with deposit *Decorative fireplace* AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have any available units?
9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have?
Some of 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT offers parking.
Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT has units with dishwashers.

