9921 COURTHOUSE WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious colonial on quiet street near Oakton High School and the Vienna Metro Italian tile in kitchen * Breakfast area and family room with fireplace and Pella sliding glass doors to patio and fence yard * Pella thermal windows throughout * Living room, separate dining room, crown & chair molding * Main level Bedroom with dual entry bath * Master bedroom has attached bath and dressing area with vanity * Basement rec room plus den or office & storage. No smoking. Pets case by case with deposit *Decorative fireplace* AVAILABLE NOW!