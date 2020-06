Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

What a Charmer! This beautiful home with lush landscaping is ready for move-in! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with Outdoor living spaces galore such as screened porch and patio overlooking the large backyard with views of wooded area! Beautiful light filled kitchen with granite counters and tons of storage! Gorgeous wood floors! Washer, dryer and Lawn care is included in rent!! Huge basement! Fireplace is decorative.