Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:18 AM

9907 Corsica Street

9907 Corsica Street · (703) 457-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA 22181

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9907 Corsica Street · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors throughout * Open plan on main level with marble foyer, cathedral ceilings, and French doors opening to a 2-level patio * All stainless kitchen appliances * Granite countertops * Upper level comprises 3 bedrooms, gorgeous master bath, and hall bath with Jacuzzi * Finished walkout lower level has large rec room with library shelves and wood-burning fireplace, 4th bedroom and full bath * No smoking, no pets * AVAILABLE NOW!
This is for short term rental only from Jan-Jul 2020.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, and income of at least $124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Tammy Elkins, Realtor.
For information and showings call/text Tammy (703) 457-0071
or email Tammy ttamelkins@bhgpremier.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally listed by Better Homes and Gardens
Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing agent represents landlord and is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE3371144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 Corsica Street have any available units?
9907 Corsica Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9907 Corsica Street have?
Some of 9907 Corsica Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 Corsica Street currently offering any rent specials?
9907 Corsica Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 Corsica Street pet-friendly?
No, 9907 Corsica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9907 Corsica Street offer parking?
Yes, 9907 Corsica Street does offer parking.
Does 9907 Corsica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9907 Corsica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 Corsica Street have a pool?
No, 9907 Corsica Street does not have a pool.
Does 9907 Corsica Street have accessible units?
No, 9907 Corsica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 Corsica Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9907 Corsica Street does not have units with dishwashers.
