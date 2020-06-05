9907 Corsica Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors throughout * Open plan on main level with marble foyer, cathedral ceilings, and French doors opening to a 2-level patio * All stainless kitchen appliances * Granite countertops * Upper level comprises 3 bedrooms, gorgeous master bath, and hall bath with Jacuzzi * Finished walkout lower level has large rec room with library shelves and wood-burning fireplace, 4th bedroom and full bath * No smoking, no pets * AVAILABLE NOW!

This is for short term rental only from Jan-Jul 2020.



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, and income of at least $124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



