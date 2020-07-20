9904 Longford Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms townhome available in Waterford Community! Fully fenced in backyard with minimal maintenance off of kitchen and dining area, optimal for entertaining. Fully finished basement with updated front load washer and dryer, full bathroom, and living space. One Mile from Vienna Metro, local restaurants, shopping and, grocery!

Property Highlights:

- Oversized master suite with additional sitting area and three closest

- Hardwood floors throughout the main level

- Upgraded kitchen with new granite countertops

- 2 reserved parking spaces in front of home

- Full bathroom in basement level

- Fully fenced backyard

- Freshly painted throughout

Available now!



