Oakton, VA
9904 Longford Ct
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

9904 Longford Ct

9904 Longford Court · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Longford Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Property Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms townhome available in Waterford Community! Fully fenced in backyard with minimal maintenance off of kitchen and dining area, optimal for entertaining. Fully finished basement with updated front load washer and dryer, full bathroom, and living space. One Mile from Vienna Metro, local restaurants, shopping and, grocery!
Property Highlights:
- Oversized master suite with additional sitting area and three closest
- Hardwood floors throughout the main level
- Upgraded kitchen with new granite countertops
- 2 reserved parking spaces in front of home
- Full bathroom in basement level
- Fully fenced backyard
- Freshly painted throughout
Available now!

(RLNE4828444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Longford Ct have any available units?
9904 Longford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Longford Ct have?
Some of 9904 Longford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Longford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Longford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Longford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9904 Longford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9904 Longford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Longford Ct offers parking.
Does 9904 Longford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9904 Longford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Longford Ct have a pool?
No, 9904 Longford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9904 Longford Ct have accessible units?
No, 9904 Longford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Longford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9904 Longford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
