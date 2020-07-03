9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Ground Level Condo. Lovingly maintained and remodeled to perfection ~ A spacious 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo close to the downtown Fairfax. Comfortable, lower level condo sits within walking distance to trails, parks and restaurants and convenient access to Vienna GMU Metro station and Highway 66. The condo features 2019 HVAC system and all new flooring(2020). Fresh Paint(2020). Bathrooms and the Kitchen remodel 2014. The main level eases right out to the patio facing the well maintained and serene garden and play area, perfect for entertaining! Within a 2 minute walk to Mosby Hills Elementary school.