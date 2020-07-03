All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

9810 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9810 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ground Level Condo. Lovingly maintained and remodeled to perfection ~ A spacious 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo close to the downtown Fairfax. Comfortable, lower level condo sits within walking distance to trails, parks and restaurants and convenient access to Vienna GMU Metro station and Highway 66. The condo features 2019 HVAC system and all new flooring(2020). Fresh Paint(2020). Bathrooms and the Kitchen remodel 2014. The main level eases right out to the patio facing the well maintained and serene garden and play area, perfect for entertaining! Within a 2 minute walk to Mosby Hills Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9810 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University