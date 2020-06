Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9796 OLEANDER AVENUE Available 07/03/19 NICE 4 BEDROOM + DEN HOME in Vienna near METRO! - A SPLENDID CHOICE! NICE 4 BEDROOM + DEN HOME* *AN IDEAL BIG, OPEN FLAT YARD WITH 6-FT PRIVACY FENCE ALL THE WAY AROUND REAR. BACKS TO TREES TOO!*EAT-IN KITCHEN W/UPDATED APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS. *LIVING RM W/WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE*LWR LVL REC-ROOM Fireplace IS NOT FOR USE - DECORATIVE ONLY*HIGHLY-REQUESTED SCHOOLS & EASY VIENNA METRO ACCESS! *NO SMOKERS*NO CATS*SMALL PETS CONSIDERED*Current tenant selling Pool table in lower level*



AVAIL JULY 3RD



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE4862224)