9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Stop commuting! Come visit this commuters dream condo with Brand new carpet and updated balcony!!! 20 minutes to DC and public transportation is right outside your door step, every 15 minutes! Sit outside and enjoy the view of the beautiful snow this winter and cool down in the summer in the community pool. Not ready to buy? Well this is also available for rent for a steal at $1900/month. Metro is close by too, save your gas money and move closer to work now! 2 unassigned parking spaces. Utilities are included in condo fee PLUS: Pool, Fitness Center, party room, Storage and much more!