9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

9700 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
9700 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
carpet
oven
refrigerator
pool
Stop commuting! Come visit this commuters dream condo with Brand new carpet and updated balcony!!! 20 minutes to DC and public transportation is right outside your door step, every 15 minutes! Sit outside and enjoy the view of the beautiful snow this winter and cool down in the summer in the community pool. Not ready to buy? Well this is also available for rent for a steal at $1900/month. Metro is close by too, save your gas money and move closer to work now! 2 unassigned parking spaces. Utilities are included in condo fee PLUS: Pool, Fitness Center, party room, Storage and much more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Is 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
