Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

VIENNA METRO STATION IS A 4 MINUTE WALK FROM THE FRONT DOOR. 3 bedrooms / 3.5 baths + fully finished basement + massive storage room + walk out patio for grilling. Parklike neighborhood for epic walks. FIOS Internet. NO PETS PLEASE. Questions? / Showing Request? > > > Fill & submit website contact form for prompt response + get the full walkthru video. Contact only once, multiple inquiries / calls often go to SPAM. Thanks!