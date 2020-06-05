All apartments in Oakton
9669 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE
9669 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE

9669 Scotch Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9669 Scotch Haven Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
WHOLE HOUSE WITH NEW WINDOWS. WALKING DISTANCE TO VIENNA METRO, CLOSE TO SHOPS,I-66 AND SO MUCH MORE. ONE OF LARGER UNIT WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY. MOTIVATED LANDLORD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

