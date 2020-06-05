9669 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE

WHOLE HOUSE WITH NEW WINDOWS. WALKING DISTANCE TO VIENNA METRO, CLOSE TO SHOPS,I-66 AND SO MUCH MORE. ONE OF LARGER UNIT WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY. MOTIVATED LANDLORD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
