9669 SCOTCH HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WHOLE HOUSE WITH NEW WINDOWS. WALKING DISTANCE TO VIENNA METRO, CLOSE TO SHOPS,I-66 AND SO MUCH MORE. ONE OF LARGER UNIT WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY. MOTIVATED LANDLORD.