9456 CANONBURY SQUARE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking garage

Suburban escape with urban conveniences, and a commuter's dream! Spacious, newly updated luxurious garage townhome in sought after MetroWest community, surrounded by restaurants, shops, gyms, grocery stores, upcoming "Scout on the Circle" Development, and more! Just a 5 minute walk to the Vienna Metro and near instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28. In addition, tenants have access to a free gym, basketball courts, and other great amenities right across the street at Providence Community Center. Home boasts plush carpets on every floor; hardwood floor through kitchen; upgraded stainless steel appliances, newly painted interior; and modern recessed lighting. Tall ceilings and large windows flood the house with light, showcasing the home's open concept and expansive style. Each of the four bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, with a powder room located on the main floor, providing convince and accessibility. Perfect for entertaining. This home has it all. A must see!