All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9456 CANONBURY SQUARE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

9456 CANONBURY SQUARE

9456 Canonbury Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9456 Canonbury Square, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Suburban escape with urban conveniences, and a commuter's dream! Spacious, newly updated luxurious garage townhome in sought after MetroWest community, surrounded by restaurants, shops, gyms, grocery stores, upcoming "Scout on the Circle" Development, and more! Just a 5 minute walk to the Vienna Metro and near instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28. In addition, tenants have access to a free gym, basketball courts, and other great amenities right across the street at Providence Community Center. Home boasts plush carpets on every floor; hardwood floor through kitchen; upgraded stainless steel appliances, newly painted interior; and modern recessed lighting. Tall ceilings and large windows flood the house with light, showcasing the home's open concept and expansive style. Each of the four bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, with a powder room located on the main floor, providing convince and accessibility. Perfect for entertaining. This home has it all. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have any available units?
9456 CANONBURY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have?
Some of 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
9456 CANONBURY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have a pool?
No, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9456 CANONBURY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University