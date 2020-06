Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome in Excellent Location! Completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite tops, ceramic floor. Brazilian hardwoods throughout main level living and dining areas. Brand New flooring in basement and touch up paint throughout. Bathrooms updated. Fabulous brick patio off dining room. Convenient location off 66 and very close to metro. Available Now!